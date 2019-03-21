EXCLUSIVE: In a surprise move, sources said that Disney will be shuttering the Fox 2000 label run by Elizabeth Gabler. It was believed that Gabler, who made a slew of mid-budget elegant tastemaker films, would continue to lead the executive team who make up her label, but sources said that isn’t going to be the case.

It remains unclear if Gabler will become a producer, but sources said that division will cease after The Woman in the Window, the Joe Wright-directed thriller that stars Amy Adams and Gary Oldman.

Gabler’s division would seem a strong fit for a hybrid making pictures for theatrical and streaming. Her highlights include Hidden Figures, The Fault In Our Stars, The Devil Wears Prada, Marley & Me, Love, Simon and The Hate U Give. But then again, Disney will have 11 film labels and at some point, things get redundant. Though those who followed the elegant Gabler’s career will surely feel differently, because her slates reflected her taste.

Sources said it is unclear what will happen to Gabler’s staff, but no one was given notice at this point. Alan Horn and Alan Bergman have been holding meetings this week and everyone has been apprised. Sources said Disney will compete the Fox 2000 films in production now, and it is unclear what will happen to a slew of development projects Gabler and her team have been shepherding.

This is a surprise, given that Disney announced Gabler’s label would continue. Fox 2000 has six executives under her as well as assistants.

This becomes the most shocking move today as the layoffs began.