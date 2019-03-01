Elisabeth Moss is in consideration for a role in Leigh Whannell’s Invisible Man.

Related
Blumhouse Horror 'Run Sweetheart Run' To Star Ella Balinska, Pilou Asbaek, Clark Gregg, Aml Ameen, Betsy Brandt, More

Johnny Depp is no longer involved with the project as previously reported. Whannell is co-producing Invisible Man with Blumhouse.

The first pic in Uni’s reboot, The Mummy, starring Tom Cruise bombed with $95M.  The remake cost a reported $125M, and made $409.2M worldwide, less than 20% of that from the US. Uni reportedly will not keep Invisible Man as part of a greater interconnected “Dark Universe” as initially planned.

Variety first had the news about Moss circling Invisible Man.