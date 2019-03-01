Elisabeth Moss is in consideration for a role in Leigh Whannell’s Invisible Man.

Johnny Depp is no longer involved with the project as previously reported. Whannell is co-producing Invisible Man with Blumhouse.

The first pic in Uni’s reboot, The Mummy, starring Tom Cruise bombed with $95M. The remake cost a reported $125M, and made $409.2M worldwide, less than 20% of that from the US. Uni reportedly will not keep Invisible Man as part of a greater interconnected “Dark Universe” as initially planned.

Variety first had the news about Moss circling Invisible Man.