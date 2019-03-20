Writer-producer Eli Jorne has signed a two-year overall deal with AMC. Under the pact, Jorne is writing on the upcoming tenth season of the network’s flagship series, zombie drama The Walking Dead, and is developing new series projects.

The overall pact formalizes Jorne’s relationship with AMC. He recently developed two projects for the cable network, a character-driven sci-fi project with Rainn Wilson and a character-driven horror anthology.

Jorne started in comedy. He served as executive producer/co-showrunner on FX’s Wilfred and as co-executive producer on Starz’s comedy series Blunt Talk and also co-created/executive produced Fox’s live-action/animated comedy series Son of Zorn.

Over the last couple of years, Jorne has transitioned from comedy to drama. He worked on a wrestling drama series, which was in the works at Starz before segueing to development at AMC. He is repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson.