CBS has booked premiere dates for its new action-adventure series Blood & Treasure, along with the final season of modern Sherlock Holmes tale Elementary and the sophomore run of the Alan Cumming-Bojana Novakovic drama Instinct. Check out new photos from all three below.

Blood & Treasure will launch with a two-hour premiere at 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, following the season finale of NCIS. The new series follows a brilliant antiquities expert (Matt Barr) and a cunning art thief (Sofia Pernas) as they track a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure. As they crisscross the globe hunting their target, they unexpectedly find themselves at the center of a 2,000-year-old battle for the cradle of civilization. The series settles into its regular 10 p.m. Tuesday slot on May 28.

The so-long season of Elementary, starring Jonny Lee Miller as Sherlock Holmes and Lucy Liu as Dr. Watson, will kick off at 10 p.m. Thursday, May 23. The final go-round will see the pair’s new careers as consultants for Scotland Yard disrupted by news that a member of their inner circle has been gravely wounded in the United States. As Holmes’ stateside legal trouble – the result of a confession to a murder he didn’t commit – threatens to keep them from returning to New York, their greatest foe to date, tech billionaire Odin Reichenbach (James Frain), waits on the horizon to test their limits.

Season 2 of Instinct launches at 9 p.m. Sunday, June 16. It finds NYPD consultant Dylan Reinhart (Cumming) get reinstated after being put on leave, just in time to join his partner, NYPD detective Lizzie Needham (Novakovic), on their new case tracking the “Sleeping Beauty Killer.”

CBS said it will announce more summer premiere dates shortly.

Meanwhile, the network set the Season 2 finale of S.W.A.T. for 10 p.m. Thursday, May 16, and moved up the NCIS: New Orleans Season 5 season ender by a week to 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 14.

