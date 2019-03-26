A New Jersey high school’s adaptation of the classic 1979 film, Alien, has gotten a stamp of approval from Hollywood insiders.

Drama students at North Bergen High School staged the elaborate production of “Alien: The Play” this past week, according to NJ.com.

After pictures and video of the space-themed set and costumes went viral thanks to social media, and the production got the attention of the people behind the official Alien Twitter Page.

“We are impressed! 40 years and still going strong…” said the retweet of four photos from the play.

We are impressed! 40 years and still going strong… https://t.co/NJGJIZj2oq — Alien (@AlienAnthology) March 23, 2019

One of North Bergen’s art teachers designed the set, and the crew starting putting it together in September. The play debuted on March 19, with a second show performed on Friday night.

Ridley Scott directed the sci-fi film, which became a cult classic. It starred Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt, John Hurt.