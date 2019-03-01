Unforgettable alum E.J. Bonilla is set as the male lead opposite Olivia Thirlby in ABC’s Until the Wedding, a romantic drama pilot from writer Becky Mode (Smash), producers Sarah Timberman & Carl Beverly (Elementary, SEAL Team), Alon Aranya (Betrayal, Hostages), Israel’s Reshet Media and ABC Studios.

Based on the Israeli series of the same name (Ad Hatuna in Hebrew), Until the Wedding is the story of how one couple’s decision to get married can affect everyone in their lives. The show will explore the intimate relationships of a group of friends/family as Adrienne (Thirlby) and Danny (Bonilla) are forced to reckon with their own romantic lives and come to terms with the realities of love and marriage.

Bonilla’s Danny Garcia is a serious mensch, warm, funny, wears his heart on his sleeve. He’s not afraid to say what he thinks or express emotion. He’s the kind of guy who was born 40, and then had to shoulder a lot of responsibility growing up. Super-smart and tech savvy, Danny came from nothing. He built an online fraud detection company that’s about to go public, but he’s a family guy first. He’s a romantic, and madly in love with his girlfriend Adrienne. Things get complicated when Adrienne’s ex-boyfriend shows up on the weekend Danny plans to propose.

The original series, created by Avner Bernheimer and Anat Weizman and produced by Ami Amir’s Matar Productions, aired on Israel’s Reshet 13.

Mode is executive producing the adaptation with Susannah Grant who also directs, Timberman and Beverly via Timberman-Beverly Prods.; Aranya via his new production company, Paper Plane Productions; and Bernheimer & Weizman as well as Avi Zvi of Reshet Media, which holds the format rights.

Bonilla most recently starred as Lt. Shane Aguero in Nat Geo’s critically praised miniseries The Long Road Home. On the film side, he just wrapped production on The Kitchen New Line‘s adaptation of the DC/Vertigo female-fronted crime comic book series, which stars Melissa McCarthy, Common, Elizabeth Moss, Tiffany Haddish and is set for release August 9. He previously played the series regular role of wisecracking Detective Denny Padilla on the final season of A&E’s Unforgettable, among other credits. Bonilla is repped by Innovative Artists and MKS&D Talent Management.