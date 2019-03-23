Nicollette Sheridan’s manipulative Alexis Carrington is departing from Dynasty, with Friday’s show marking her farewell from The CW’s drama.

But the goodbye was anything but quiet, as one might expect from the deliciously wicked Alexis. After reuniting with her long-lost son, Adam, there was a complication in their new relationship and an unexpected twist.

*** SPOILER ALERT: Do not ready further if you have not seen the Friday night episode ***

The joy of the reunion with Adam was short-lived, as he revealed that he knows that Hank was stamped as her son. Adam walked in on his mother burning the evidence of fake DNA test results that would have proved the Hank contention.

Caught red-handed, Alexis confessed her past misdeeds, even going so far as to label them “despicable” even while saying she was desperate to get her family back.

Adam seemed to accept that apology and told her to burn the rest of the evidence. That’s when he grabbed her by the hair and pushed her into the fireplace, turning her into a hunk of burnin’ love.

Alexis isn’t dead, but it will be easier to recast her now that plastic surgery will be required to heal the burns.

Sheridan became a series regular in Season 2, having joined the show midway through its first season. Dynasty has been renewed by The CW for a third season.