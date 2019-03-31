Refresh for latest…: Disney’s Dumbo, the live-action adaptation of the beloved 1941 classic, grossed $71M at the international box office this weekend. Liftoff is below pre-opening projections which sources pegged in the $80M-$90M range for the Tim Burton-directed pic. The main issue here, which we noted in our preview would be a swing factor, is that Asia didn’t significantly prick up its ears for the little fellow. Domestic also flew in lower with $45M for a $116M global start.

First the more positive news: Across 53 material markets, which rep essentially 100% of the worldwide footprint, Dumbo landed No. 1 in such hubs as France, Italy, Spain, Russia, the UK, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico with families providing some nice upticks across Saturday and Sunday. Latin America, which leans into family fare, saw No. 1s across the board. Mexico was especially strong, with a 65% share and a $7.2M weekend. That’s the 3rd highest Disney Live Action opening frame of all time. Europe and Latin America will have some runway ahead as kids in many markets move into Easter breaks.

As for Asia, while Dumbo was No. 1 in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand, none of those markets appears in the Top 10. China leads all play at $10.7M where Dumbo was the best western pic and has a good social score, indicating some positive word of mouth. Reviews aggregator Douban gives it a middling 6.8. Japan – typically a big Burton hub — came in with $2.4M, also the market’s best of the weekend for a Hollywood movie, but No. 9 in the film’s Top 10 this session. Overall, Asia, which has less traditional awareness of the character, didn’t connect in the hoped for manner.

Still, Cathleen Taff, Disney’s President of Theatrical Distribution, Franchise Management and Business & Audience Insights, is hopeful that word of mouth will help grow Dumbo’s prospects. “We’re encouraged that this is an opportunity for families to go out and enjoy and be entertained as they head into holidays,” she says. That goes for Easter breaks while China has a big holiday coming up next Friday in Tomb Sweeping Day, though that’s expected to notably propel Warner Bros’ Shazam! in the market.

Overall, Dumbo came in lower than pre-weekend comps like the Burton-produced Alice Through The Looking Glass, which bowed to $75M in like-for-likes and at current rates, and the live-action Cinderella which did $89M. With Dumbo’s $116M start worldwide, Disney does get bragging rights to the 2nd best bow for a Hollywood title of 2019, behind its own Captain Marvel.

That Brie Larson-starrer is now closing in on $1B globally. Currently at $990.6M, Ms Marvel will hit the mark this week. She fronts what is now the No. 10 superhero movie ever worldwide, and No. 9 in the genre internationally. The offshore cume on Captain Marvel is $636.8M after a $26.4M session abroad.

Disney’s combined weekend totals push its international box office across the $1B mark for 2019 at $1.104B to date.

Fox In other milestone news, Fox’s Bohemian Rhapsody is nearing the $900M threshold globally. Currently at $895M, the Oscar-winning Freddie Mercury biopic expanded from its arthouse release in China this weekend where it has grossed $11.6M through Sunday. Japan, in what was the 21st frame, was up 17% and has now cumed $114M.

Also, Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World crossed the $500M mark worldwide while Uni’s Us had a strong start in Korea where its first day was the biggest opening ever for a foreign horror title.

Breakdowns on the films above and more are being updated below.

NEW

DUMBO

Disney The Tim Burton-directed live-action update on Disney’s 1941 animated classic flapped its way to a $71M start overseas this weekend in 53 material markets. That reps essentially 100% of the global footprint (Turkey and Venezuela open next session). As noted above, the bow is below where sources saw the movie ahead of the debut with Asia the main culprit. Awareness of the character is not as great there and heading into the session there was also prescient concern over whether the pachyderm would find his feet in the region.

China, the top opening market, landed at $10.7M, though again below where some had it coming into the weekend. Word of mouth is solid, and there’s a holiday ahead, but it appears locals may be more focused on next weekend’s Shazam!.

Elsewhere in Asia, there were No. 1s in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand. Dumbo was the biggest Hollywood movie in Japan, India, Malaysia and the Philippines. However, of those, only Japan ($2.4M) cracked the Top 10 of opening markets. Burton typically has success there and made a trip to Tokyo recently for the local premiere.

There were more significant No. 1s elsewhere with uptick over the weekend versus the midweeks where the movie opened in step with local schedules. Along with the European No. 1s cited above, Dumbo was also tops in Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Israel, Kuwait, Lebanon, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Sweden and Ukraine. Germany, notably, did not crack the Top 10 Dumbo hubs.

Latin America leaned in to Dumbo with No. 1s across the region. Mexico’s strong start was the 3rd best for a live-action Disney pic (same goes for Colombia). Co-star Danny DeVito had done a press tour there in early March. Promotional efforts overseas were in fact wide and varied with Burton and members of the cast hitting several hubs while influencers weighed in and immersive exhibits were set up in large-scale mall takeovers, among other marketing moves.

A silver lining for this $170M proposition is, as Anthony has noted, that the character has a robust off-screen life which stretches into merchandising and theme parks, having done so already for decades. And, yes, Disney can afford this sort of live-action family box-ticking, particularly with what it’s got lined up in the coming months.

And, the fact that word of mouth is better than critical notes on this re-telling should help throughout the upcoming holidays in markets like France, Germany, Spain, the UK, Australia and perhaps even the Middle Kingdom.

Overall, the Top 5 openers were China ($10.7M), the UK ($7.4M), Mexico ($7.2M), Russia ($4.4M) and Italy ($3.8M).

