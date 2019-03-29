Disney’s Dumbo‘s started its weekend romp with $2.6 million off showtimes that began at 6 PM on Thursday. Projections have been wild for the Tim Burton-directed pic, with tracking figuring between $50M-$60M, and recent buzz in the last couple of days that the movie could open in the $40M range. There aren’t any films for families currently in the marketplace, which is the reason some are betting that Dumbo is higher.

How Dumbo stacks up to previous Thursday nights for Disney’s live action toons:

— Disney’s Cinderella made $2.3M back in mid-March 2015, repping 10% of her $23M Friday, and a $67.8M three-day.

— Beauty and the Beast, of course, owns the record for the studio subgenre with a Thursday night preview at $16.3M.

— Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland made $4.5M in previews in March 2010, but those started at 12 AM and only repped 11% of its opening-day $40.8M Friday, on its way to a $116.1M weekend. It was a different era when the Thursday night preview was coming to fruition. Burton’s previous movie for Fox, 2016’s Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, drew $1.2M on its Thursday night.

–Jungle Book bowed in the middle of April earned $4.2M in Thursday night previews, which was 13% of its $32M Friday, for a massive $103.2M opening weekend.

Today, Dumbo widens to 4,259 theaters made up of 2,900 3D locations, 400 Imax screens, 650 Premium Large Format screens, and 250 D-Box/4D locations.

Universal’s Us made $4.5M yesterday in the top spot among regular pics in release. The Jordan Peele-directed movie was down 12% from Wednesday with its first week grossing $94.6M.

NEON

NEON and Vice are opening Harmony Korine’s The Beach Bum today in 1,010 theaters. Industry estimates figure the stoner comedy starring Matthew McConaughey made $200K last night in previews. The film also stars Snoop Dog, Zac Efron, Isla Fisher, Martin Lawrence, Jimmy Buffett and Stefania LaVie Owens. Beach Bum is NEON’s second original production after Apollo 11 which had made an estimated $7.2M to date through four weeks. This week alone the space doc grossed $1.1M at 586 locations.

On the other side of the specialty spectrum, there’s PureFlix’s anti-abortion movie Unplanned which was slapped with an R rating by the MPAA which will ward off the pic’s key Christian demographic. Many networks have refused to air spots for the pic due to the “sensitive” nature of the pic, and those include Lifetime, Hallmark, HGTV, Cooking Channel, Food Network and Travel Channel. Unplanned follows a young Planned Parenthood director who is asked to assist in an abortion at 13 weeks gestation. Instead, she resigns, becoming a pro-life activist. Unplanned is booked at roughly 1,060 theaters.