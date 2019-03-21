Former Daredevil and The Defenders executive producer Drew Goddard has signed a major multi-year overall deal with 20th Century Fox TV. No one would comment on the terms but I hear the agreement is for four years and is worth in the neighborhood of $50 million-$70 million total.

The rich talent pact, which had been in the works for weeks, is the first to be announced by the studio following Disney’s $71.3B acquisition of 21st Century Fox assets, including 20th TV. Under the exclusive pact, which is effective immediately, Goddard will write, create, direct and develop new television projects for the studio for all platforms.

Top film and TV writer Goddard was among a slew of A-list writer-producers who have been seeking overall deals in the past couple of months, sparking bidding wars among traditional studios and SVOD platforms that have sent prices through the roof and deal lengths to 4-5 years.

He joins Mike Schur and Sam Esmail‘s mega renewals at Universal TV and UCP, respectively, and two comedy creators leaving their long-time studio homes for big new overall deals, Mindy Kaling, who moved from Uni TV to Warner Bros. TV, and Nahnatchka Khan who went from 20th Century Fox TV to Universal TV.

This marks a return to 20th TV for Goddard who began his career as a writer on the studio’s series Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel.

“We have wanted to be in business with Drew since the day his work on our series ‘Angel’ was over. That was in 2004,” commented Dana Walden, Chairman, Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment. “Having a new deal with him after all of this time makes me unspeakably happy. As a writer and director, he’s a 10; as a collaborator and magnet for other incredible writers, directors and actors, he is off the charts. Our goal is to support Drew as he builds his own spectacular production company inside of the Disney Television Studios.”

Goddard most recently served as director, producer and writer of the feature film Bad Times at the El Royale, and was nominated for an Oscar for his screenplay for The Martian. He directed the pilot and serves as an executive producer of the praised NBC comedy series The Good Place, as well as co-created The Defenders and created Daredevil and is an executive producer on both. Additional credits include Cloverfield, The Cabin in the Woods, World War Z, Alias and Lost.

“I am thrilled to be working so closely with Dana and her team,” Goddard said. “My relationship with Dana stretches back to the beginning when I first started at ‘Buffy.’ Since then, I have had the privilege of working with Disney and Fox for the majority of my career in television, and I look forward to continuing those relationships over the next few years.”

Goddard is represented by UTA and Hansen Jacobson.