Tony-winning actress Kelli O’Hara, playwright Taylor Mac and Beetlejuice director Alex Timbers will receive special honors at the upcoming Drama League Awards. The three recipients, along with winners in five competitive categories, will pick up their awards at the Drama League’s annual event in Manhattan on May 17.

O’Hara, currently starring in Broadway’s Kiss Me, Kate revival and in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, will be honored with the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award. Among her many stage credits: The Bridges of Madison County, South Pacific and her 2015 Tony-winning performance in The King and I. On TV, she played Mrs. Darling in NBC’s live telecast of Peter Pan, and has roles in The Good Fight and Masters of Sex.

Timbers will be the recipient of the League’s Founders Award for Excellence in Directing. He is a two-time Tony-nominated director and writer whose credits include Peter and the Starcatcher, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and the upcoming Beetlejuice and Moulin Rouge! TV credits include Netflix’s John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City and Nick Kroll and John Mulaney’s Oh Hello on Broadway.

Mac, whose upcoming Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus will star Nathan Lane and Kristine Nielsen, will be honored with the Unique Contribution to the Theater Award. Mac was a 2017 Pulitzer Prize finalist for drama for A 24-Decade History of Popular Music (shown in its 24-hour entirety at Brooklyn’s St. Ann’s Warehouse).

The 85th Annual Drama League Awards are set for Friday, May 17, at the Marriott Marquis Times Square in New York.