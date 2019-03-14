Orthodontist Dr. Jim Raman, who was part of the 25th season of CBS reality competition The Amazing Race, has died in his native South Carolina at age 42.

Raman and his wife, Misti, finished second in the competition in 2014. Authorities responded to a call at his home and pronounced him dead upon their arrival, according to Lexington County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Capt. Adam Myrick.

“Nothing suspicious or criminal is involved with the case you are referencing and out of compassion and respect for family my office will not comment on it,” said Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Raman and his wife had their own dental business, Irmo Smiles. The business sent out its own statement to patients on the death. “As our staff and the family prepare for Dr. Raman’s celebration of life, please join us in praying for peace and comfort during this difficult time. Your patience is greatly appreciated as we give Dr. Misti Raman time to grieve the loss of her loving husband.”