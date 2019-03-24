UPDATE: No good deed goes unpunished in the online world, and Dr. Dre has removed his boasting Instagram post on his daughter’s USC admission after severe online backlash.

Dr. Dre had earlier joked that his daughter had not bribed or scammed her way into the university, unlike other celebrity or executive children. But cynics pointed out that he was part of a $70 million donation to the school five years ago, along with partner Jimmy Iovine, to found an institute. Dre subsequently removed the Instagram post.

EARLIER: Technology mogul and music producer Dr. Dre (aka Andre Young) said on Instagram his daughter has won admission to the University of Southern California “all on her own. No jail time!”

Dr. Dre made the reference while showing himself and daughter on Instagram holding an admissions package from the university with the hashtag #IGotIntoUSC. The thinly veiled message was an attack on the celebrities and executives who scammed their offspring into admission at USC and other elite colleges.

In the ongoing scandal, wealthy parents used bribes and inside assistance to get their children special admission to top-level colleges that otherwise may have overlooked them. The tactics included claiming they were recruited for Olympic sports at the schools, but also included cash bribes. Two USC athletic department officials, including a coach, were ensnared by law authorities working the prosecution on the scheme.

Some social media users took issue with the “on her own” part, noting that Dr. Dre and music/tech partner Jimmy Iovine jointly donated $70 million to USC to create the Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation, an undergraduate program.

Dr. Dre’s early career as a member of N.W.A was portrayed in the film Straight Outta Compton. He has six Grammy Awards, including Producer of the Year, and has appeared as an actor in Set It Off, The Wash and Training Day.

He released his first brand of headphones, Beats By Dr. Dre, and had the brand purchased by Apple in 2014 for $3 billion.