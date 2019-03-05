EXCLUSIVE: Media Farm Pictures and Doug Liman’s Air Extreme Films have made a financing and producing deal with filmmaker and Student Academy Award winner Karzan Kader.

The deal come in the wake of a week-long exploratory visit to multiple locations within the Kurdistan region of Iraq, for the upcoming film A True Desert Rose. Producers Gabrielle Allen, of Media Farm and Russ Stratton and Johanna Baldwin for Air Extreme, along with Kader took meetings with Deputy Prime Minister, Qubad Talabani from the Kurdistan Regional Government to formalize plans for the upcoming production.

A True Desert Rose is a story of a young boy whose life is interrupted when an injured American journalist arrives in his small village pursued by enemy forces.

As a refugee survivor, fleeing Kurdistan at the age of nine during the Iraq War in 1992, Karzan and his family immigrated to Sweden where he went on to graduate from the Stockholm Academy of Dramatic Arts as a director, eventually winning an Oscar for his short film Bekas.

“We welcome Director Karzan Kader and the Producers of this film and look forward to a collaborative project that will bring an infusion of entertainment production and significant industry jobs into our local economy and create further expansion of our film industry in Kurdistan,” said Talabani.

Allen said “This partnership marks a benchmark in bringing a wealth of filmmaking resources to the Kurdistan region including collaborative plans for a new state-of-art Production studio. This film is the first of many productions we intend to shoot there as a spearhead for other global partners seeking economic advantages in an industry- standard environment. We look forward to working with Kurdistan leadership and businesses to organize film and media events with Hollywood elite.”

Media Farm and Air Extreme are currently in pre-production on The Year of the Great Storm, the first of their Karzan directed three-picture partnership to be shot in Cape Town, South Africa this spring. Based on the Amy Biehl murder case, a young American Fulbright scholar working on South Africa’s new constitution and women’s social justice reform at the University of the Western Cape, was one of the only Americans to lose her life during the Anti-Apartheid struggle before Mandela was elected.

Majestic will be the third picture in the slate, based on the recently declassified black-ops project, focusing on a microbiologist’s spiraling voyage deep beneath the Nevada desert.