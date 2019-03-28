MTV has released the official trailer for its new reality-dating show Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny ahead of its April 11 premiere.

In Double Shot At Love, 20 contestants face off in hopes of winning the love of Jersey Shore vets Paul Delvecchio and Vinny Guaagnino. Per MTV: Pauly D continues to tour the world as a DJ while holding down a Las Vegas residency, but are any of the contestants ready to keep up with his luxurious lifestyle? Meanwhile, Vinny is ready to get back into a relationship, but will the Staten Island keto-guido find someone to take home for Sunday family dinner? Stay tuned.

MTV’s original Double Shot at Love, an offshoot from A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila, aired for one season in 2008–2009 and starred bisexual twins Erica and Victoria Mongeon, who searched for true love among a pool of 12 men and 12 women.

The new Double Shot at Love is produced by MTV, SallyAnn Salsano — who created Jersey Shore 10 (!) years ago — and her 495 Productions. Salsano and her company also are behind Jersey Shore Family Vacation as well as the Shore spinoffs Snooki & JWoww and The Pauly D Project, along with such other unscripted fare as MTV’s Floribama Shore, NBC’s Nashville Star and VH1’s Wedding Wars.

Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny, premieres Thursday, April 11 at 8 PM with back-to-back episodes on MTV. Check out the trailer above.