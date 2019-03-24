Paramount Pictures released the first trailer Saturday for Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

The live-action film is based on the popular Nickelodeon animated series, Dora the Explorer, and stars Eva Longoria, Michael Peña, and Isabela Moner in the title role.

After spending most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, Dora prepares to leap into her most challenging adventure yet – high school. Always the explorer, she quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego (Jeffrey Wahlberg), a mysterious jungle inhabitant (Eugenio Derbez), and a rag-tag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery behind a lost city of gold.

The film is directed by James Bobin, with Julia Pistor, John G. Scottiserving, and Derbez serving as executive producers. The screenplay is written by Nicholas Stoller and Matthew Robinson, from a story by Tom Wheeler.

Check out the trailer above. Dora and the Lost City of Gold arrives in theaters on August 2.