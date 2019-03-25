President Donald Trump, who now says Special Counsel Robert Mueller acted “honorably” during his investigation of Russian election meddling after months of calling Mueller a “highly conflicted” perpetrator of a “witch hunt.”

But he wasn’t letting unnamed others off the hook during an Oval Office photo op with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, promising the “lot of people out there that have done some very evil things, I would say treasonous things against our country” will “certainly be looked at.”

“I’ve been looking at them a long time,” Trump added, telling reporters “you know who they are…They’ve done so many evil things.”

Trump said he loves this country “as much as I can love anything: my family, my country, my god.”

“We can never let this happen to another president again,” he said, boasting “very few people I know could have handled it.”

Asked his thoughts about releasing the Mueller report, Trump said it’s “up to the attorney general” and that “it wouldn’t bother me at all.”