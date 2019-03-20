President Donald Trump and the so-called Trump of the Tropics stood side-by-side in the Rose Garden of the White House on Tuesday while POTUS attacked , , the press, and “different shows,” saying they should be investigated for collusion against Republicans.

“It seems to be, if it’s conservatives, if Republicans, there is big discrimination,” Trump said of social media platforms. “I see it absolutely on Twitter,” he said, also naming Google and Facebook as offenders.

“There is collusion with respect to that, because something has to be going on,” he insisted to reporters, adding, “I do think we have to get to the bottom of it.”

By his side with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has, like Trump, been criticized for misogynistic and racist remarks. Bolsonaro also is a prolific tweeter. Naturally, he has been called Trump of the Tropics since taking office in January – most recently by Trump himself as he welcomed Brazil’s new far-right leader to the White House.

In addition to the social media “collusion,” Trump said there is a “very dangerous situation with the news networks” adding that he was proud to hear Bolsonaro use the expression “Fake News” in his remarks.

“You look at the networks, you look at the news, you look at the newscasts – I call it Fake News,” Trump said, letting Bolsonaro know he had first dibs.

“You look at what’s happening with networks, you look at what’s happening with different shows… it’s a very, very dangerous situation,” Trump said, adding that that situation, too, must be looked at “very closely.”

The president of the United States did not clarify what are the “different shows.” But, over the weekend, Trump tweeted he thought the Federal Election Commission and/or the FCC should investigate Saturday Night Live and late-night TV shows, for collusion with Democrats “and, of course Russia!”

During the eventful Rose Garden presser, Trump also announced the “twilight hour of socialism have arrived” in the Western Hemisphere, citing unrest in Nicaragua, and change in Cuba.

“And also, hopefully, arrived in our great country,” Trump pivoted, attacking the growing Dem field of White House hopefuls.

“The last thing we want in the United States is socialism,” he warned.

A reporter from right-wing The Daily Caller asked Bolsanoro if Democrats in the United States espoused socialist positions.

“I do believe Donald Trump is going to be re-elected. Fully,” he responded, via a translator.