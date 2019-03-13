Donald Trump took to Twitter Wednesday morning to complain about late-night TV, taking his talking points from an NBC News interview with its former Tonight show star Jay Leno.

Trump, however, saw Leno’s remark via Fox News Channel’s Fox & Friends, which ran a clip of the interview, in which Leno talking about how “tough” it is that late night political comedy is “one-sided” and reminisced about the good old days when the White House did not dominate opening monologues.

“Actually, the one-sided hatred on these shows is incredible and for me, unwatchable,” Trump tweeted. “But remember, WE are number one – President!”

Not coincidentally, Leno’s visit to Today show came as Stephen Colbert’s Late Show eclipsed Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in the key 18-49 age

bracket for a full week, for the the first time. Colbert had taken over the total viewer ratings derby with Trump’s election, besting Fallon’s show, which mostly shied away from political monologues.

Every late-night show is a “series of anti Trump jokes. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Brian Kilmeade marveled on Wednesday’s F&F.

“You got back 30 years ago… Johnny Carson was a guy who could come on every night and the the whole country would turn on because he would poke fun at Republicans and Democrats,” Steve Doocy chimed in.

“Stephen Colbert would not be No. 1 if he didn’t spend entire his monologue finding creative ways to bash the president,” He said. But, then, pivoting 180, Doocy insisted CBS is “more concerned with making sure this president isn’t normalized, through comedy” as well as news, “than they are about getting ratings.”

“They would sacrifice that to take [Trump] down,” Doocy said about Colbert’s show which, to recap, was No. 1 previous week, in both demo and total viewers, for the first time.

Trump’s tweet: