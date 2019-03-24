Shortly after a summary of Robert Mueller’s report from Attorney General William P. Barr was made public saying that there was no conspiracy involving Russians and Donald Trump, the president wasted no time in celebrating this news.

“No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!” tweeted Trump.

“The Mueller report found no conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia, but stopped short of exonerating the president of obstruction of justice,” the report found.

Neither Trump or his aides were found to have conspired or coordinated with the Russian government’s 2016 election interference, according to a summary from Barr.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a report highlighting certain findings in Barr’s letter, chiefly. “The Special Counsel’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election.”

In the summary, the special counsel concluded that they lacked sufficient evidence that President Trump obstructed justice.

The President made a statement after his tweet before boarding a plane: “After a long look, after a long investigation, after so many people have been so badly hurt, after not looking at the other side, where a lot of bad things happened, a lot of horrible things happened for our country, it was just announced there was no collusion with Russia, the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard. There was no collusion with Russia, there was no obstruction. It was a complete and total exoneration. It’s a shame that our country had to go through this. It’s a shame that your president had to go through this…it began illegally…this was an illegal takedown that failed….it’s complete exoneration, no collusion, no obstruction.”