Refresh for updates. It didn’t take long for social media to start chiming in about the release of a summary of Robert Mueller’s report. When Attorney General William Barr made the four-page summary public, it was found that “the special counsel’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election.” Naturally, politicians and Hollywood had a lot to say on Twitter — with the most popular demand being that we see the entire report.
“I don’t want a summary of the Mueller report,” tweeted Bernie Sanders. “I want the whole damn report.”
Kamala Harris echoed that sentiment saying, “The Mueller report needs to be made public, the underlying investigative materials should be handed over to Congress, and Barr must testify. That is what transparency looks like. A short letter from Trump’s hand-picked Attorney General is not sufficient.”
“Congress voted 420-0 to release the full Mueller report,” Elizabeth Warren chimed in. “Not a ‘summary’ from his handpicked Attorney General. AG Barr, make the full report public. Immediately.”
Don Cheadle, Rosie O’Donnell, George Takei also voiced their opinion on Twitter demanding we see the report, while others like Rudolph Giuliani backed Trump.
“It’s a complete exoneration of the President,” Giuliani told CNN. “The President did not do anything wrong.”
In a joint statement, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer said Barr’s letter “raises as many questions as it answers.” They added: “The fact that Mueller’s report does not exonerate the president on a charge as serious as obstruction of justice demonstrates how urgent it is that the full report & documentation be made public without any further delay.”
“Congress requires the full report and the underlying documents so that the Committees can proceed with their independent work, including oversight and legislating to address any issues the Mueller report may raise. The American people have a right to know.”
