The day after a Republican-controlled Senate voted to reject President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration at the southern border, POTUS staged a TV event to issue his first veto.

Trump told the TV cameras his veto will “restore national sovereignty and defend this nation from criminal cartels, human traffickers, and drug smugglers – crime of all kind coming through our southern borders and other places, but this is the place.”

He blasted the “dangerous” and “reckless” resolution passed by Congress that, “if signed into law, would put countless Americans into danger, very grave danger.”

“The Democrat-sponsored resolution would terminate vital border security operations by revoking the national emergency issued last month,” Trump continued.

“It is definitely a national emergency; rarely have we had such a national emergency,” he insisted.

Twelve Republicans had defected from the president to ensure the state of emergency declaration’s failure in the Senate. The vote to cancel Trump’s border emergency, which would allocate $3.6 billion more on border barriers than Congress had allowed, passed 59-41.

Friday’s veto ceremony fulfills Trump’s pledged to thwart any effort by the Senate to block his emergency proclamation. On Thursday he had issued a less wordy response to the vote:

VETO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2019

A couple hours before the veto ceremony, Trump tweeted ominously to those 12 Republicans who had voted to scuttle his state of national emergency: