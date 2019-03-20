President Donald Trump, speaking at a tank plant in Ohio, once again savaged the late Sen. John McCain today.

“I gave him the kind of funeral he wanted — which, as President, I had to approve,” Trump said, unprompted, as the crowd reacted with pin-drop silence. “I don’t care about this,” he insisted, then proved otherwise, complaining, “I didn’t get a thank you.”

Just hours after daughter Meghan McCain addressed the president’s attacks on her late father for a second day running on The View, POTUS again blamed McCain for the failed Obamacare repeal vote with his famous thumbs-down gesture at a 2 AM vote.

he blamed McCain for the dossier alleging ties between POTUS and Russia, continuing the grievance campaign against the war hero who succumbed to brain cancer seven months ago.

He claimed “a lot of people are asking me, because they love me, about a man named John McCain.”

“I’ve never liked him much…probably never will.”

Trump complained McCain “didn’t call me” when he got the dossier, instead “he turned it over to the FBI” which he insisted McCain because he hoped to put Trump “in jeopardy.”

“That’s not the nicest thing to do,” Trump said.

Trump opened his remarks telling the crowd they had to love him.

“You’d better love me, I kept this place open,” Trump said.

“We’ve heard that the First Lady’s platform is ‘Be Best’, about cyberbullying,” co-host Sunny Hostin noted. “I would like to see Melania Trump…the Trump family stop this in the White House.”

Hours earlier, the Ladies of The View suggested First Lady Melania Trump deploy her Be Best campaign to get her husband to shove a sock in it, re bashing the dead Vietnam War vet who famously spent six years as a POW.

Meghan McCain, meanwhile, said hers is a family of privilege, and hoped people instead focus on those being bullied who “don’t have women from The View to come out and support their family.”

“There are kids committing suicide because of cyberbullying,” she reminded viewers of the ABC News program.