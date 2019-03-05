As the New Yorker is unspooling its lengthy report codifying the close relationship between Fox News and Donald Trump’s presidency, it was maybe not the best morning for Trump to lift so much material from Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity’s FNC primetime shows.

On his Monday FNC primetime program, Carlson said:

We’ve seen an awful lot of change during the two years Trump has been president. American politics has been completely reordered. But also the American media has changed forever. News organizations that seemed like a big deal just five years ago are now extinct. Some of them are totally forgotten. Those that remain have either degraded themselves beyond recognition––like the New Yorker––or they’ve been purchased like Jeff Bezos to conduct unregistered lobbying for Amazon.com, like the Washington Post. It’s hard to remember that not so long ago, America had prestige media outlets.

“What he said,” Trump tweeted:

“The American Media has changed forever. News organizations that seemed like a big deal are now extinct. Those that remain have now degraded themselves beyond recognition, like the New Yorker – or they’ve been purchased by Jeff Bezos to conduct unregistered lobbying for……… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2019

…. Amazon, like the Washington Post. It’s hard to remember that not so long ago America had prestige media outlets, but not anymore.” @TuckerCarlson The Fake News Media is the true Enemy of the People! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2019

Trump also quoted Hannity’s Monday broadcast. In New Yorker‘s “The Making Of The Fox News White House,” Jane Mayer reports Hannity is “virtually” a member of the Trump administration and “the same can be said of Fox chairman Rupert Murdoch. Fox News had the Stormy Daniels hush-money payment before the election, Mayer reports, alleging editors killed it because Murdoch wanted Trump to win the race. Fox news execs have said the report was not ready to publish.

And a Fox spokesman pointed Deadline to “previous denials” of the article’s various points, including the allegation Fox News tipped Trump that Megyn Kelly would ask about how he treats women at the first GOP debate.