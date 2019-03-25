President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign released a video Sunday evening celebrating Attorney General Bill Barr’s summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, blasting Democrats’ “reckless, false charges” against POTUS:

“Dems Hyped COLLUSION” the video blasted.

“With no EVIDENCE”

“Mueller proves them WRONG”

Trump campaign’s instant video directs viewers to text “WITCHHUNT.”

That’s followed by video of various Dem big-wigs having claimed collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia., including Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Rep. Adam Schiff, Rep. Eric Swalwell, Rep. Jerry Nadler, and DNC chair Tom Perez.

“The collusion HOAX!” the video concludes. Trump campaign’s instant video then directs viewers to text “WITCHHUNT.”

Special counsel Robert Mueller did not find Donald Trump’s campaign or associates conspired with Russia, Attorney General William Barr advised Congress on Sunday.

In a four-page letter to Congress, Barr also wrote Mueller did not have sufficient evidence to prosecute obstruction of justice. That call was Barr’s, Mueller having punted on the obstruction of justice decision. Barr did not explain why in his letter.

Critics noted that before Barr was named AG, he had written a controversial memo in June of 2018 stating he was “in the dark about many facts” of the Mueller investigation, but nonetheless called the probe “fatally misconceived.”

Nonetheless, Trump, and his campaign, declared Barr’s summary of Mueller’s report to be “complete and total exoneration,” as Trump said before heading back to D.C. from Florida. Trump described Mueller’s two years of work as an “illegal take down that failed.”

“It’s shame that our country had to go through this. To be honest it’s a shame that your president has had to go through this – before I even got elected it began,” Trump said of himself in third person.