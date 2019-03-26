“The Mainstream Media is under fire and being scorned all over the World,” President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

“For two years they pushed the Russian Collusion Delusion when they always knew there was NO Collusion,” he insisted.

“They truly are the Enemy of the People and the Real Opposition Party!” he dog-whistled in the opening days of his promised effort to target those who ordered the investigation, as well as Dem politicians who criticized him during Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, and news outlets that covered it.

The tweet comes the morning after Trump told the press, during an Oval Office photo op with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, that there were a “lot of people out there that have done some very evil things, I would say treasonous things against our country,” and that they will “certainly be looked at” now that Mueller’s report is wrapped.

“I’ve been looking at them a long time,” Trump added, telling reporters “you know who they are…They’ve done so many evil things.”

Trump’s tweet also comes the morning after his re-election campaign sent a memo to TV news producers with its list of blacklisted Democratic members of Congress and intel experts who had been critical of Trump during Mueller’s investigation.

Trump’s tweet: