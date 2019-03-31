A fight between two men at Dodgers Stadium on Friday night has left one fan on life support.

The Dodgers have said they are cooperating with the police investigation. The incident is reminiscent of a 2011 Dodgers Stadium altercation involving San Francisco Giants fan Bryan Stow, who suffered permanent disability and brain damage when he was assaulted in the stadium parking lot following a game.

Stow’s assailants received prison sentences and the Dodgers sustained an $18 million judgment. After the Stow incident, security was ramped up in the parking lots and at the stadium, and the Dodgers management at the time (the team has since been sold) vowed to crack down on perceptions that a gang element had taken over on nights when discounts were offered.

The Dodgers issued a statement on Saturday about the Friday incident, which occurred after a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“Last night, an altercation occurred suddenly between two men who were leaving the stadium,” the Dodgers said. “One of the men was injured as a result of the altercation. A witness immediately reported the incident to stadium personnel, and emergency medical technicians were promptly dispatched to provide medical assistance at the scene. The matter is now being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department, and the Dodgers are cooperating fully with the investigation.”

The injured man was identified as Rafael Reyna, age 47, by his wife. He sustained a fractured skull, among other head injuries, and is on life support.

“I was hearing the arguing happening and then I heard like a smack, a crack,” his wife, Christel Reyna, told KABC. “It sounded like a baseball bat, and then I heard him start moaning.”

Police are looking for a man in his 20s who drove away in a white SUV. Police said Reyna was punched once in the fight.