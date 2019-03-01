Truly Original, the Emmy-winning production company behind unscripted hits such as Deal Or No Deal and The Real Housewives of Atlanta, is developing a new docuseries focused on powerful, African American Republican women, such as Lynne Patton and Katrina Pierson. The project is currently casting and is yet to be pitched, but producers are eyeing potential premium cable and digital platforms.

In Truly Originals’ pitch letter, the company said during its initial research, it had “become clear that there is a real group of diverse women who are friendly with each other, have the same political beliefs, and can articulate the issues we’re facing in America right now. We would like to follow their day-to-day, capturing who they are at home, at work, and above all, understanding their political views and their strong sisterhood.”

Katrina Pierson Photo by Carolyn Kaster/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Patton is a longtime Trump family aide and current HUD official. Her appearance during Michael Cohen’s hearing before the House Oversight Committee earlier this week was intended to quell accusations of racism against President Donald Trump, but prompted swift backlash by fellow black Republicans, Democrats and the public. Patton stood behind Republican Congressman Mark Meadows, but did not speak during the hearing. Michigan Democrat Representative Rashida Tlaib called it “insensitive” and possibly racist “to use a black woman as a prop.”

In an interview with the Washington Post in which she talked about her interest in doing the Truly Original docuseries, Patton said, “Black Republicans are not an anomaly. Not only do we suffer the same societal hurdles that face any black man or black woman every single day, we also have the additional albatross of being conservative.”

Pierson, an American Tea Party activist and communications consultant, was the national spokesperson for the Donald Trump 2016 presidential campaign, and was a regular CNN contributor during the campaign.