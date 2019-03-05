That’s 66% shy in total viewers, and 77% in the news demo, and 80% in the demo compared to the network’s averages in the timeslot calendar year to date.
Rolling Stone described Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes as a “well-researched and richly observant documentary from Alexis Bloom about the climate of lies and systemic abuse that nurtured Ailes and allowed his behavior to flourish.”
As described by A&E, the Bloom-directed documentary, from Alex Gibney and A&E IndieFIlms, “fused the personal, the political and the just plain surreal as it charts the origin, rise and downfall of Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes” – the “bulldog” and “kingmaker” who “collected talent like dolls, and became consumed by paranoia about his own personal security.”