Divide & Conquer : The Story of Roger Ailes notched 228K viewers in its debut on A&E Sunday night – the cable net’s second smallest primetime audience of 2019 to date. That includes 52K viewers in the 18-49 demo. In the older news demo, viewers aged 25-54 years old, the Roger Ailes biopic clocked 74K viewers.

That’s 66% shy in total viewers, and 77% in the news demo, and 80% in the demo compared to the network’s averages in the timeslot calendar year to date.

Theatrically, Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes – one of several Ailes biographical projects in the works for big and small screens – debuted in December and grossed $38.5K in its 5 week platform release.

Using archival footage and interviews, Bloom details how Ailes helped steer Nixon, Reagan, two Bushes and one Trump into the White House.