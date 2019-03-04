Tehmina Jaffer has joined Disney+ as SVP Business Affairs, leading all aspects of business affairs strategy, policy and procedure for its Content and Marketing team.

Jaffer, who was director of original series at Netflix, will oversee the coordination and negotiation of development, production and talent deals and contracts as well as rights, acquisitions, clearances and content agreements for Disney’s streaming service, which is scheduled to launch in late 2019 in the U.S.

She also will collaborate with content groups across the Walt Disney Company that are developing and producing original content exclusively for the service — including the Walt Disney Studios, Disney-ABC Television, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Marvel Entertainment and Lucasfilm — as well as external third-party production entities.

“Tehmina is an outstanding executive whose expertise and experience will provide tremendous value as we continue to ramp up our Disney+ original programming efforts,” said Ricky Strauss, president of Content & Marketing at Disney+, to whom she’ll report. “Her insights into the evolving nature of deal-making in the streaming space are vital to our efforts. Tehmina is smart, innovative and hardworking, and I couldn’t be more excited to have her join us.”

At Netflix, Jaffer worked with the creative team to develop overall business strategies for series including Thirteen Reasons Why, Narcos and Maniac. Before joining the streaming service, she was VP Business Affairs at NBCUniversal. Prior to that, she was senior counsel at ABC Studios, Legal Affairs.