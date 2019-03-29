Starting May 1, there’s changes in policy at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and other theme parks, according to the official Disney Parks blog. For smokers, it’s no longer the happiest place on earth.

Chief among the new rules is a smoking ban that will go into effect on that date. All of the theme parks now have designated smoking areas that will re removed. Smokers and vapers can indulge outside the park entrances and at Disney resort hotels.

Other rules include limiting stroller size to 31-inches by 52-inches and stopping guests from bringing “loose and dry ice” into the parks. Reusable ice parks are allowed, and cups of ice are available at no charge in other locations The ice ban is intended to streamline bag check and entry processes, the blog said.

Disney is expecting a visitor surge this summer, thanks to the debut of its Galaxy’s Edge attractions, which open May 31 at Disneyland and August 29 at Walt Disney World.