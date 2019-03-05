Joe D’Ambrosia is expanding his role of senior vice president, original programming Disney Junior with a promotion to general manager.

D’Ambrosia will continue to be responsible for all development and production of Disney’s original programming content for kids 2-7 as well as acquisitions for the preschooler demographic. The announcement was made today by Nancy Kanter, executive vice president, Content and Creative Strategy, Disney Channels Worldwide, to whom he continues to report.

D’Ambrosia joined Disney in 2011 and played a crucial role in steering Disney Junior channel to be the #1 preschooler network for the past six years (2013-18). In 2018, he led the development of a 120 show tour, Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour, the first of its kind for Disney Junior.

Kanter also announced the realignment of key roles under the leadership of Meredith Roberts, senior vice president, Animation Strategy, and a fourth role that will continue Disney’s commitment to diverse programming.

Emily Hart, vice president, Original Programming, will lead development on Disney animated content for kids 6-11. Alyssa Sapire, vice president, Original Programming, will spearhead Disney animated content for kids 2-5. Shane Prigmore, vice president, Creative and Artistic Development, will lead creative development across animated programming for both kids 2-5 and kids 6-11 demographics.

In addition, Vicki Ariyasu has been appointed vice president, Educational Resource Group, and Diversity and Inclusion, Disney Channels.