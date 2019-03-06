EXCLUSIVE: Singer, dancer, actress Sofia Wylie, who currently stars as Buffy Driscoll on Disney Channel’s Andi Mack, is taking on a producer title with the launch of her company AIFOS. Under her newly formed shingle, Wylie aims to find material focused on strong female storylines that celebrate unique culture and experiences.

The company has already optioned the YA novel, The Fall of Innocence by Jenny Torres Sanchez. Published in 2018, via Philomel Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House, the story examines the crippling and far-reaching effects of one person’s trauma on family, community, and one’s life. It is described as The Lovely Bones meets Celeste Ng for teens.

“When a certain event or experience speaks to you so profoundly, it’s at that moment you need to get up and create change. That’s the feeling I had after reading Jenny Sanchez’s novel, The Fall of Innocence, said Wylie. “Jenny’s book was so emotionally riveting that I knew I had to bring this story to life somehow. Through my company – AIFOS Productions, and in connection with author Jenny Torres Sanchez, I will have the opportunity to embody Emilia’s character and storyline – a beautifully told and authentic story of unbearable pain, tragedy, and healing.”

In addition to Andi Mack, Wylie currently lends her voice to the Riri Williams / Ironheart character in the Marvel Rising media franchise. She’ll also co-star as Gina in upcoming High School Musical: The Musical series on Disney+.

Wylie and AIFOS are repped by Foundation Media Partners. Wylie is also a client of Osbrink Talent Agency and Trilogy Talent.