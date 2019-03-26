Ending a nearly eight-month impasse, Dish Network and Univision Communications have announced a new long-term carriage deal.

The companies said restoration of Univision networks and stations on DishLatino and Dish will begin immediately. Dish at the end of 2018 reported 12.3 million total pay-TV subscribers, including 2.4 million on its “skinny-bundle,” internet-delivered service Sling TV. It pioneered the concept of bundling programming for Hispanic TV viewers in the U.S., a population whose size and spending power has grown dramatically since the launch of DishLatino in 1998.

The settlement follows a noticeable thaw in the public stance of both Univision and Dish. On the companies’ most recent earnings calls, its top executives said they had made progress in their talks. That marked a change from Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen’s prior declaration that the outage, which began last July, was “likely permanent.” Ergen compared the Univision headway in recent weeks with the lack of movement in a similarly high-stakes blackout with HBO. The first in the premium network’s history took effect last fall and remains unresolved.

Separately, the companies agreed to settle all pending litigation between the two companies.

“We want to thank our Dish customers for their patience as we worked to reach an agreement that is fair to all parties, especially our customers,” Dish CEO Erik Carlson said. “For more than 20 years, Dish has led our industry in serving the U.S. Hispanic community, and today’s announcement is reflective of our commitment to delivering quality content at the right value.”

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Dish that recognizes the value of our top-rated networks and stations,” Univision CEO Vince Sadusky said. “We look forward to once again providing Dish and DishLatino customers with the news, sports, and entertainment content they love. Thank you to our loyal audience for your unwavering support.”