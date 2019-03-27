Long-running Discovery series Wheeler Dealers is getting a spin-off. The factual giant has commissioned Wheeler Dealers: Dream Car, an eight-part extension of the car format, which is presented by Mike Brewer.

The show will air on the Discovery Channel in a number of international markets including the UK, Netherlands, South Africa and France and will run on the MotorTrend App and MotorTrend TV in the U.S.

Brewer is taking on his toughest challenge yet, as he turns his attention to people who lack the know-how or resources to get their dream motor. Each episode sees Mike and his trusted mechanic Marc ‘Elvis’ Priestley meet a new client and find new ways to add value to their existing vehicle, before flipping it for a profit and reinvesting the proceeds in a series of trade-ups that result in a dream car. From auction houses and salvage yards, to the mechanical workshop, Mike is lifting the lid on the secrets of trading up, teaching viewers how to add value, read markets and make deals to score their own dream car.

It is the second spin-off of the hit, which is currently in its fifteenth season. Wheeler Dealers: Dream Car was commissioned for Discovery by Senior Director & Executive Producer, Victoria Noble and overseen by Executive Producer, Oliver Wilson. David Harrison and Michael Wood are the Executive Producers for Betty.

Simon Downing, SVP, Head of Factual and Sport, Discovery UK said, “We’re delighted to welcome Wheeler Dealers: Dream Car to Discovery’s growing motoring line-up. Wheeler Dealers is one of our most popular franchises with a huge fanbase around the world who are eager for more hours and new spin-offs. This show delivers all the smart deals and mechanical upgrades of Wheeler Dealers, with a new element where Mike ‘gives back’ to car lovers, helping them win the car of their dreams.”