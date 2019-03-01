EXCLUSIVE: Showtime has put in development a single-camera interracial couple comedy from Diarra Kilpatrick (American Koko) and In Living Color creator Keenen Ivory Wayans, which is set to star Kilpatrick. The project hails from Lionsgate TV, Scott Schwartz and Kim and Eric Tannenbaum.

Photo by Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Written by Kilpatrick and Wayans, the untitled comedy centers on Maya (Kilpatrick), a sharp-tongued Detroiter moves to LA hoping to turn two weeks of great vacation sex into a real relationship with her new boyfriend. Turns out, he comes with some baggage, namely a close group of friends who embody nearly everything she thinks she despises. The series is a mixed-race love story that explores what happens when you’ve found your person but not your tribe.

Kilpatrick and Wayans executive produce with Schwartz as well as Kim and Eric Tannenbaum via The Tannenbaum Company. Jason Wang is co-executive producer. Lionsgate TV produces with studio-based The Tannenbaum Co.

Kilpatrick is the creator and star of the Emmy-nominated digital series American Koko produced by Viola Davis, and the original Amazon pilot The Climb. She’ll next be seen in Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone and writes and recurs on The Last OG. Kilpatrick is repped by CAA.

Wayans created, wrote and starred in the influential Emmy-winning Fox sketch comedy series In Living Color, which broke racial barriers with scathing social humor while introducing other household names including Damon Wayans, Jamie Foxx, Jim Carrey and Jennifer Lopez. He also was behind the 2011 revival. On the film side, Wayans directed the successful Scary Movie franchise.

Wayans and his manager Schwartz recently sold comedy Sunny D, inspired by Dane Baptiste’s BBC series of the same name, to Fox. It also was a collaboration with The Tannenbaum Co. and Lionsgate TV. The Tannenbaum Co. is repped by CAA and attorney Jeff Finklestein.