Diana Ross is the latest celebrity to defend Michael Jackson amid fallout from the two-part HBO documentary Leaving Neverland.

The music legend took to Twitter Saturday to speak out on behalf of her late friend. To get her point across, she used the title of the 1965 Motown single, “Stop! In the Name of Love,” from her time with The Supremes.

“This is what’s on my heart this morning,” she began her tweet.

“I believe and trust that Michael Jackson was and is a magnificent incredible force to me and to many others. STOP IN THE NAME OF LOVE,” she added.

This is what’s on my heart this morning. I believe and trust that Michael Jackson was and is A magnificent incredible force to me and to many others.

STOP IN THE NAME OF LOVE — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) March 23, 2019

Ross’ post came a day after Barbra Streisand sparked an uproar when she defended Jackson to the Times of London, by saying the King of Pop’s accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, were “thrilled to be there.”

Robson and Safechuck, now adults, alleged in the documentary that Jackson began sexually molesting them when they were seven and ten years old.

Streisand downplayed the alleged abuse, saying it “didn’t kill them” because the two men eventually married and had children.

On Saturday afternoon, she issued a statement clarifying her comments.

“To be crystal clear, there is no situation or circumstance where it is OK for the innocence of children to be taken advantage of by anyone,” the statement read. “The stories these two young men shared were painful to hear, and I feel nothing but sympathy for them. The single most important role of being a parent is to protect their children. It’s clear that the parents of the two young men were also victimized and seduced by fame and fantasy.”