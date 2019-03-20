Two days after California’s GOP Rep. Devin Nunes sued and two parody accounts for $250M for being mean to him, the number of people following one of those accounts, Devin Nunes Cow, skyrocketed, eclipsing the congressman’s own Twitter account.

@DevinCow got a lot of help from those TV shows President Donald Trump has promised to have investigated.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show producer Andy Lassner is credited with understanding the social media potential of Nunes’ lawsuit and launching the push to amass more Twitter followers for @DevinCow than the crowd following the Trump acolyte.

Tuesday night, those late-night shows Trump wants investigated joined in the fun.

“He’s literally suing an imaginary cow,” ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel said of Nunes, agreeing, “we can’t have our livestock insulting” our representatives in Washington and begging viewers “please don’t follow @DevinCow on Twitter.”

CBS’s Stephen Colbert, meanwhile, noted the dollar amount Nunes wants for allegedly defaming his good name may “sound like a lot. But they came up with the number using a simple legal formula: You take the value of Devin Nunes’ reputation, and you add $250M dollars.”

Early Wednesday, Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski took up the cause, urging viewers to follow the cow, and make up five more Twitter accounts following the cow.

“Let’s get to 500K” by 9 AM,” she urged – too optimistically, but only by a few hours. As of 5:36 PM ET, @DevinCow was nearing 470K followers, to the congressman’s 394K, and on pace to hit 500K by evening.