EXCLUSIVE: Bestselling author Erik Larson has signed with UTA. His books have been catnip for movies and TV, and UTA will broker those deals. His bestseller The Devil In The White City was recently set as a Hulu/Paramount TV series with Martin Scorsese exec producing with Leonardo DiCaprio and his Appian Way. That book is the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world is on one side and then there is Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who fashioned his own pharmaceutical “Murder Castle” on fair grounds – a palace built to seduce, torture and mutilate young women. The story takes the viewer on a tour of murder, romance and mystery in the advent of a gilded age.

Joe Wright is attached to direct a film adaptation of his book In The Garden of Beasts, set up at StudioCanal with Tom Hanks’s Playtone producing. He has been a staple of the bestseller lists with his other books that include Thunderstruck and Dead Wake: The Last Crossing of the Lusitania. He is finishing up his next book.

Larson continues to be represented by his longtime literary agent David Black at the David Black Agency.