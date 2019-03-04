Oscar nominee Dev Patel is in talks to star in A24’s Green Knight, a fantasy epic retelling of the medieval tale of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. The company has reteamed with A Ghost Story helmer David Lowery, who will direct this latest adaptation as well as produce alongside Toby Halbrooks and James M. Johnston via their Sailor Bear production banner.

Tim Headington and Theresa Steele Page of Ley Line Entertainment are also producing the project.

Sir Gawain and the Green Knight is one of the most famous tales in early English literature. As the story goes, chivalrous and loyal Sir Gawain, a knight of King Arthur’s Round Table, accepts the challenge of beheading the Green Knight and must wait a year and a day to receive a blow in return. In the end, it was a test of his loyalty to the king.

BRON Studio’s Aaron L. Gilbert and Creative Wealth Media’s Jason Cloth will serve as executive producers. A24, Ley Line, BRON Creative are financing the pic.

Patel, who received an Oscar nomination for his performance in the 2016 film, Lion, can currently be seen on the big screen in Michael Winterbottom’s indie film The Wedding Guest. Up next, the Slumdog Millionaire star can be seen as the lead in Hotel Mumbai and as David Copperfield the upcoming biopic, The Personal History of David Copperfield.

He’s repped by WME, Curtis Brown Group, and Magnolia Entertainment.