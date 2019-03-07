EXCLUSIVE: Yara Martinez (The Tick) and Brian Van Holt (The Bridge) will co-star opposite Stephen Dorff in Deputy, Fox’s police drama pilot from Bright helmer David Ayer, Aquaman writer Will Beall and eOne.

Martinez was a series regular for the first two seasons of Amazon’s The Tick, playing Miss Lint. I hear she has fulfilled her contract on the show and is able to do pilots.

Fox

Written by Beall and directed by Ayer, Deputy centers on Deputy Bill Hollister (Dorff), a career lawman who’s very comfortable kicking down doors and utterly lost in a staff meeting. But when the L.A. County sheriff drops dead, Bill becomes acting sheriff, in charge of 10,000 sworn deputies policing a modern Wild West.

Martinez will play Hollister’s wife, Dr. Paula Reyes, a trauma surgeon. Strong-willed yet sensitive, she’s a good match for her husband.

Van Holt will play Deputy Cade Walker. A former Marine who served in Afghanistan and is eight years sober, Cade works MAJORS — “the Delta Force of the LASD.” He’s tough, with a highly developed gallows humor.

Beall executive produces with Ayer and Long via Cedar Park. Like all Fox pilots this season, eOne’s Deputy will be a co-production with the network.

Martinez continues to recur as Dr. Luisa Alver on the CW’s Jane the Virgin and also is recurring on CBS’ Bull. She is repped by APA and D2 Management.

Van Holt’s series credits include HBO’s John from Cincinnati, FX’s The Bridge and ABC’s Cougar Town. He is repped by Paradigm and Morris Yorn.