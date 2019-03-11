EXCLUSIVE: Siena Goines (Grey’s Anatomy), Jasmine Kaur (Insecure) and Shane Paul McGhie (What Men Want) are set as series regulars opposite Stephen Dorff in Deputy, Fox’s police drama pilot from Bright helmer David Ayer, Aquaman writer Will Beall and eOne.

Written by Beall and directed by Ayer, Deputy centers on Deputy Bill Hollister (Dorff), a career lawman who’s very comfortable kicking down doors and utterly lost in a staff meeting. But when the L.A. County sheriff drops dead, Bill becomes acting sheriff, in charge of 10,000 sworn deputies policing a modern Wild West.

Goines will play Deputy Rachel Quinn. Practical, meticulous, a workaholic, this clever detective pieces together details overlooked by others, and does so quickly.

Kaur is Deputy Breanna Bishop. This smartly dressed, sarcastic, “quietly badass” driver in charge of newly appointed Sheriff Hollister’s (Dorff) security detail.

McGhie portrays Deputy Joseph Blair. Bright-eyed and buzz-cut, this whippet-slender young man is the son of Hollister’s (Dorff) old partner.

Previously announced Yara Martinez and Brian Van Holt co-star.

Beall executive produces with Ayer and Long via Cedar Park. Like all Fox pilots this season, eOne’s Deputy will be a co-production with the network.

Goines recently recurred on Grey’s Anatomy and is coming off a guest role in Chicago Med. She’s also known for her role as Sarah Masin on CBS’ Jericho. Goines is repped by Mavrick Artists Agency and Endorse Management Group.

Kaur has recurred on HBO’s Insecure, Doom Patrol for DC Universe and CBS’ Reckless. She is repped by SMS Talent, Scott Howard Management, and Chad M. Christopher of Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher, LLP.

McGhie can currently be seen in What Men Want and he recently wrapped independent features El Tonto and Foster Boy. On TV, he will be seen in a recurring role on Netflix’s Unbelievable and in an episode of Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings. He’s repped by Innovative Artists.