EXCLUSIVE: Fox’s drama pilot Deputy is recasting one of the female leads opposite star Stephen Dorff. Bex Taylor-Klaus has been cast as Deputy Breanna Bishop opposite in the pilot from David Ayer, Will Beall and eOne. She replaces Jasmine Kaur, who originally was cast in the role.

As often is the case, the decision was made after the pilot’s table read when producers decided to take the character in a different direction. That led to the recasting of Kaur with Taylor-Klaus, who identifies as gender non-binary. Such changes are a normal part of the creative process and is why the networks still do pilots.

Written by Beall and directed by Ayer, Deputy centers on Deputy Bill Hollister (Dorff), a career lawman who’s very comfortable kicking down doors and utterly lost in a staff meeting. But when the L.A. County sheriff drops dead, Bill becomes acting sheriff, in charge of 10,000 sworn deputies policing a modern Wild West.

Taylor-Klaus’ Deputy Breanna Bishop is the smartly dressed, sarcastic, “quietly badass” driver in charge of newly appointed Sheriff Hollister’s security detail.

Beall executive produces with Ayer and Long via Cedar Park. Like all Fox pilots this season, eOne’s Deputy will be a co-production with the network.

Taylor-Klaus has had major roles this year in both Netflix’s film Dumplin‘ and CBS Films’ Hellfest. On the TV side, Taylor-Klaus has appeared in AMC’s The Killing as well as CW’s Arrow and Showtime’s House of Lies. The actor played Audrey Jensen on MTV’s Scream: The TV Series and Pidge in Netflix’s Voltron: Legendary Defender. Upcoming, Taylor-Klaus will be seen in Millennium Media’s Blackbird (working title). Taylor-Klaus is repped by Curtis Talent Management and Hyperion.