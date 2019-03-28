EXCLUSIVE: When you have eight Oscars between you, it becomes less daunting to take on Shakespeare. I’m told that Denzel Washington is in early talks to team with Frances McDormand in a screen adaptation of Macbeth that will be directed by Joel Coen, from an adaptation he is writing. Scott Rudin is producing, and the plan is for A24 to distribute worldwide.

The Shakespeare classic was first turned into a film by Orson Welles in 1948 and numerous adaptations have followed. The storyline is that a Scottish lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he is destined to become king of Scotland. With the help of his ambitious wife, he does what he has to with the goal of seizing the crown. Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard starred in the last version, directed by Justin Kurzel.

Washington won his Oscars for Training Day and Glory, while McDormand won for Fargo and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Coen won his for No Country For Old Men and Fargo.

