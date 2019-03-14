American Horror Story’s Denis O’Hare, A Very English Scandal’s Naomi Battrick and The Spanish Princess’ Ruairi O’Connor have joined Danis Tanovic’s The Postcard Killings.

The trio will star alongside Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Connie Nielsen and Cush Jumbo in the adaptation of the James Patterson and Liza Marklund bestseller. Production commenced this week and the film will shoot across London, Norway and Stockholm.

The Postcard Killings is a crime story, following Jacob Kanon, played by Dean Morgan, a hardened New York Detective, in search of the person responsible for the murder of his only daughter. Across Europe, newlywed couples are being targeted in a string of bizarre homicides that leave the young victims’ bodies looking like copies of great works of art.

The film is produced by Good Films’ Miriam Segal alongside Paul Brennan, Peter Calvin Nelson and Leopoldo Gout and directed by No Man’s Land’s Tanovic.

The cast also includes Sallie Harmsen (Blade Runner 2049), Eva Röse (The Paradise Suite,) and Joachim Król (Run Lola Run,). Cinematographer Salvatore Totino (The Da Vinci Code) joins as Director of Photography.

Patterson said, “It’s always a thrill to have my books made into films and to see my characters come alive on the big screen. We’re excited that production is underway on The Postcard Killings and can’t wait to see the end result.”