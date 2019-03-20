Downton Abbey alumna Michelle Dockery and It star Jaeden Martell are set as leads opposite Chris Evans in Defending Jacob, Apple’s limited drama series based on William Landay’s bestselling novel, from Paramount Television and Anonymous Content.

Created and written by Mark Bomback and directed by Morten Tyldum, the limited drama series is described as a a gripping, character-driven thriller based on Landay’s 2012 novel published by Random House. The book tells the story of a father, Andy Barber (Evans), dealing with the accusation that his son, Jacob (Martell), is a 14-year-old murderer.

Dockery will play Laurie Barber, the wife of Andy Barber (Evans) and mother of Jacob (Martell).

Bomback,who also will serve as showrunner, Evans and Tyldum executive produce with Rosalie Swedlin and Adam Shulman for Anonymous Content.

Dockery is known for her role as Lady Mary Crawley in Downton Abbey, and is reprising the role in the Downton Abbey feature film spin-off, which is currently in production. She recently headlined the TNT drama series Good Behavior and also starred in the Netflix limited series Godless. Dockery is repped by WME.

Martell is known for his starring roles as Bill in It and Oliver in St. Vincent, among other credits. He’s repped by CAA and Emily Cho Talent Management.