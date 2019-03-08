EXCLUSIVE: Dean Israelite has been set by Amblin to write and direct Minotaur, a supernatural thriller set in Johannesburg. Israelite sold the pitch in the room. Jennifer Todd is producing and Aron Coleite will be an executive producer. Israelite and Coleite fleshed out the story.

Israelite most recently directed Power Rangers for Lionsgate, the film grossing over $142 million worldwide. Israelite’s breakout came on Project Almanac. The filmmaker was raised in Johannesburg, South Africa, before earning his MFA from AFI.

Israelite is currently working on a pilot he wrote and will direct for AGBO, with Midnight Radio’s Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg attached to produce. The pilot is a passion project for him about the ivory trade in Africa.

Todd has an overall deal at Amblin and Brittany Hapner will oversee Minotaur for Jennifer Todd Pictures.

Israelite is repped by WME, Artists First and attorney Carlos Goodman.