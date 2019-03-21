HBO Films has released the first teaser and set a spring premiere date for Deadwood, the follow-up movie to David Milch’s critically praised HBO series. It will debut at 8 PM Friday, May 31. Watch the clip above.

The film reunites the cult series’ indelible characters after a decade to celebrate South Dakota’s statehood. Former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested and old wounds reopened as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought.

Returning cast members include Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, Molly Parker, Paula Malcomson, John Hawkes, Anna Gunn, Dayton Callie, Brad Dourif, Robin Weigert, William Sanderson, Kim Dickens, Gerald McRaney, Sean Bridgers, W. Earl Brown and Keone Young, among others. The film also will feature new cast member Jade Pettyjohn.

During its three-season, 36-episode run on HBO from 2004-06, the Deadwood series was nominated for 28 Emmys and won eight.. The series also earned McShane a Golden Globe Award for Best Performer by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama.

Executive produced by David Milch, Carolyn Strauss, Daniel Minahan, Gregg Fienberg, Scott Stephens, Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant; co-executive producer, Regina Corrado; directed by Daniel Minahan; written by David Milch.