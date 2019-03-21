Invitations have just gone out for Deadline’s fourth annual The Contenders Emmys all-day event, set this year for Sunday, April 7 at a new venue, Paramount Studios.

Deadline

A total of 19 studios and networks are set to participate, bringing showrunners and talent from their biggest Emmy hopefuls including ABC Studios, Netflix, A+E Networks (Lifetime and A&E), CBS Television Studios, Paramount Network, Comedy Central, Amazon Studios, 20th Century Fox Television, HBO, Hulu, Masterpiece on PBS, National Geographic, Pop TV, Warner Bros Television Group, Starz Entertainment, IFC, AMC, FX and AT&T Audience Network.

REX/Shutterstock

Among talent expected to appear (program subject to change) are Maggie Gyllenhaal, Amy Adams, Christina Hendricks, Mahershala Ali, Eugene Levy, Sara Gilbert, Julianna Margulies, Topher Grace, Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin, Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Bob Odenkirk, Christine Baranski, James Corden, Patricia Arquette, Elizabeth Banks, and many more including top behind-the-scenes talent and others. Panels will be moderated by Deadline’s Mike Fleming, Nellie Andreeva, Joe Utichi, Dominic Patten, Anthony D’Alessandro and myself.

Always a much-awaited event, Deadline’s Contenders event is for an invited audience (by Deadline, not the Television Academy) of Emmy voters and major guilds only. The RSVP information will be on your invite being emailed this afternoon.

Amazon is back hosting our breakfast, Netflix is hosting the lunch, and Hulu will again be sponsoring our closing cocktail reception. Sponsors are Inkbox, Final Draft, Michter’s Whiskey, Eyepetizer, Four Seasons, and Screen Engine/ASI. Partners for 2019 include MASS Beverly, GANDIABLASCO, and Calii Love.

The event runs from 7 AM when breakfast is served to 7:30 PM, when the post-Contenders reception will end at the beautiful Paramount Theatre in the heart of Hollywood. See you in April.