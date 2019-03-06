No sooner than Oscar season has ended, the Emmy season is upon us and that means Deadline is gearing up for our 4th Annual The Contenders Emmys all day event on Sunday April 7th at a new venue, Paramount Studios. The much anticipated day has become a key launch for the beginning of the race for Television’s highest award and regularly draws the top names in the industry who appear on stage talking about their shows (with exclusive clips) in front of an invited audience of Television Academy members.

Twenty studios and networks are set to participate, bringing showrunners and talent from their biggest Emmy hopefuls including ABC Studios, Netflix, A+E Networks (Lifetime & A&E), CBS Television Studios, Paramount Network, Comedy Central, Amazon Studios, Twentieth Century Fox Television, HBO, Hulu, Masterpiece on PBS, National Geographic, POP TV,TNT/ TBS, Warner Bros. Television Group, Starz Entertainment, IFC, AMC, FX, and AT&T Audience Network.

Amazon is back hosting our breakfast, Netflix is hosting the lunch, and Hulu will once again be sponsoring our closing cocktail reception. Taking place from 7 AM to 8 PM at the beautiful Paramount Theatre right in the heart of Hollywood, RSVP’s open the third week in March and fill up quickly. See you in April.